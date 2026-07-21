Three members of Hyderabad family of five killed in California

Hyderabad: Three members of a Hyderabad-origin family were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Salton City, California, on Monday, July 20, relatives said.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Nazia Salma, her 19-year-old daughter Hafeza Neha Shaikh and her 14-year-old son Hafez Omer.

Nazia’s husband, Shaik Abdul Naveed, who had worked as a scientist at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad for nearly a decade, and their seven-year-old daughter, Khatija Shaikh, survived the crash and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in California.

Relatives and well-wishers gathered at the family’s native locality of Sayeedabad to offer condolences after news of the deaths reached them.

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Funeral services for the deceased are expected to be held abroad on July 24, relatives said.

Further details of the crash, including the exact circumstances that led to it, were not shared at the time of filing this report.