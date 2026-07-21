Three members of Hyderabad family of five killed in California

Funeral services for the deceased are expected to be held on July 24, relatives said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Young boy in traditional Indian attire with glasses and a cap, sitting near a floral arrangement.
Fourteen-year-old Hafez Omer, one of the three members of Shaik Abdul Naveed's family who died in the accident in California.

Hyderabad: Three members of a Hyderabad-origin family were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Salton City, California, on Monday, July 20, relatives said.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Nazia Salma, her 19-year-old daughter Hafeza Neha Shaikh and her 14-year-old son Hafez Omer.

Nazia’s husband, Shaik Abdul Naveed, who had worked as a scientist at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad for nearly a decade, and their seven-year-old daughter, Khatija Shaikh, survived the crash and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in California.

Subhan Bakery

Relatives and well-wishers gathered at the family’s native locality of Sayeedabad to offer condolences after news of the deaths reached them.

Funeral services for the deceased are expected to be held abroad on July 24, relatives said.

Further details of the crash, including the exact circumstances that led to it, were not shared at the time of filing this report.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button