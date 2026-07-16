Telugu NRI woman from Palnadu dies in tragic car accident in US

Hyderabad: A Telugu woman from Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh died in the United States in an accident, leaving her American dream unfulfilled.

Makkena Prasanna (27), a native of Ummadivaram village of Vinukonda mandal was born in a family of farmers. She was the elder daughter of Makkena Venkateswarlu and Govindamma.

In 2022 Prasanna went to US to pursue her post-graduation. After completed her Masters she was looking for work.

On Tuesday, July 14, she, along with three of her friends were returning home in New Jersey after an outing, when the car they were travelling in lost control and rammed into a tree by the side of the highway. She died on the spot. Her friends sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital where they were being treated.

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With the death of their daughter, the hopes of her parents were shattered, leaving the family in deep sorrow.

Andhra Pradesh Government Whip and Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu spoke with the parents of Prasanna and consoled them. He assured them that their daughter’s mortal remains will be brought back home as soon as possible.