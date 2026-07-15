14-year-old held for killing Telangana man delivering pizza in US

Kuncha Anshul was shot dead by assailants on the night of June 5 on Edgley Street, when he was returning after delivering pizza boxes at a vacant house.

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Hyderabad student working as a pizza delivery boy shot dead in Philadelphia of US on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, June 6, 2026.
Kuncha Anshul

Hyderabad: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US arrested a 14-year-old boy on July 10 in connection with the murder of Telangana international student Kuncha Anshul in North Philadelphia on June 5.

The FBI found that the motive behind the murder was robbery, which was carried out by two persons, one of whom was the minor boy. Police are on the hunt for his accomplice in the murder.

It can be recalled that Kuncha Anshul was shot dead by assailants on the night of June 5 on Edgley Street, when he was returning after delivering pizza boxes at a vacant house.

Subhan Bakery

The FBI determined that the accused had deliberately ordered pizzas to be delivered to the vacant house, so that they could rob him of money.

After being shot multiple times from close range, Anshul was shifted to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

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