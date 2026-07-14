Telangana ACB unearths assets worth Rs 9.24 cr from HMDA official

Raids were conducted at 11 places, including the accused's house, and documents to multiple flats, land and buildings were found.

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Display of seized cash, gold, and goods in an investigation scene with a man sitting nearby.

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, July 14, arrested Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Chief Engineer, B Ravinder, under a disproportionate assets case and unearthed assets worth Rs 9.24 crore.

Raids were conducted at 11 places, including the accused’s house, and uncovered documents to multiple flats, land and buildings. This includes five open plots worth Rs 38 lakh in Kondakal, Kistapur and Pasamala; four residential flats worth Rs 2.07 crore at Narsingi and Nanakramguda; and 4.00 acre of agricultural land worth Rs 6 lakh in Kothur mandal and Shamshabad.

One semi-finished residential villa admeasuring worth Rs. 1.33 crore in Shankarpally, and one G+4 building worth Rs. 3 crore at Masjid Banda, Kondapur were also uncovered.

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The market value of the above properties is expected to be much higher than the official value, ACB said.

Gold ornaments weighing about 1,440 g, silver ornaments weighing about 12.5 kg, bank balances worth Rs 45 lakh and Rs 3.82 lakh in cash were also found.

Household articles valued at Rs 17 lakh, electronic gadgets worth Rs 9 lakh and four vehicles worth Rs 1.16 crore were found.

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The accused will be produced before a special ACB court in Hyderabad for remand.


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