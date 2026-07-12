I am Bangladeshi: Telangana woman clashes with BLO, booked

Hyderabad: A woman BLO has alleged that three people, including two women, allegedly obstructed her from discharging official duties and assaulted her in Kamareddy district of Telangana, following which a case was registered, police said on Sunday, July 12.

The 42-year-old woman, a government official, in a complaint to the police alleged that the incident occurred on July 10 when she was carrying out house-to-house voter enumeration.

She alleged that two women approached her and submitted an Enumeration Form.

Upon verification, the complainant noticed that the form did not have a photograph affixed and asked one of the women, who allegedly replied that she belonged to Bangladesh and therefore would not affix her photograph, following which the Booth Level Officer (BLO) refused to accept it.

The complainant accused both the women of “obstructing her from discharging her official duties, abusing and pushing her”.

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She further alleged that another man came to the spot and questioned her for rejecting the form by referring to Bangladesh, and threatened to kill her if she did not accept it.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly snatched her mobile phone and damaged it. They also abused and assaulted her, she alleged in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

Asked if the woman, who submitted the Enumeration Form was a Bangladeshi as alleged in the complaint, the police official said the woman is an Indian.

The house-to-house enumeration for the SIR commenced in Telangana on June 25 and the exercise would continue till July 24.