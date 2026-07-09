Headmistress turns son’s birthday into gift for govt school

Haveri: In an inspiring gesture that has won widespread appreciation, the headmistress of a government school in Karnataka’s Haveri district chose to celebrate her son’s birthday by transforming the school where she serves instead of spending on a lavish celebration. The initiative has given a fresh identity to the Government Urdu Higher Primary School at Hamsabhavi village in Hirekerur taluk and has become a talking point across the district.

Headmistress Umai Salma Kadoor , who has been serving at the school for the past four years, spent nearly Rs 2 lakh from her personal savings to repaint the entire campus and beautify the classrooms. The school, which had faded walls and had not been painted for years, now resembles a colourful railway coach, creating an attractive learning environment for children.

According to school authorities, the decision came after discussions with the School Development and Monitoring Committee. Umai Salma reportedly told committee members that while they could take care of the annual school function, she would sponsor the painting work in memory of her son Mallik Rehan’s 26th birthday . She fulfilled the promise by funding the renovation herself, earning praise from parents, teachers and villagers.

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The school has more than 90 students from Classes 1 to 7. Students say the newly painted classrooms make them feel as though they are travelling inside a train, making learning more enjoyable and encouraging regular attendance.

Parents, who had earlier expressed concern over the deteriorating appearance of the school building, have welcomed the transformation. They said the colourful campus has created a positive atmosphere for children and reflects the commitment of the headmistress towards government education.

Residents of Hamsabhavi village and members of the teaching community have lauded Umai Salma’s initiative, describing it as an example of selfless service and social responsibility. Instead of spending money on an extravagant birthday celebration, she chose to invest in the education and future of hundreds of children.

The unique gesture has drawn appreciation on social media and among educationists, with many saying it demonstrates how individual commitment can make a meaningful difference to government schools and inspire others to contribute to public education.