7 British-era dishes Indians still love

India’s food story has been shaped by centuries of travel, trade and cultural exchange. While the British colonial period left behind a complex legacy, it also introduced several dishes that gradually found a place on Indian dining tables.

Over time, Indian cooks added local spices, ingredients and cooking techniques, transforming these recipes into favourites that are still enjoyed across the country.

Here are seven British-era dishes that continue to win hearts.

1. Cutlets

One of the most loved evening snacks in India, the humble cutlet has British roots. Inspired by British croquettes, Indian versions are made with mashed potatoes, vegetables, chicken or fish, coated in breadcrumbs and fried until crisp.

Today, they are a staple at tea-time, railway stations and family gatherings.

2. Mulligatawny Soup

This famous soup is a wonderful example of two cuisines coming together. It evolved from the South Indian dish milagu thanni, meaning “pepper water”. The British turned the light broth into a richer soup by adding lentils, meat and rice.

Today, it remains a comforting dish served in many heritage restaurants.

3. Railway Mutton Curry

Created during the British railway era, this mildly spiced curry was prepared for long train journeys. Vinegar was added to improve its shelf life, while the flavours were kept balanced to suit both British and Indian travellers.

Even today, Railway Mutton Curry is a nostalgic favourite in many homes and restaurants.

4. Bread Pudding

Originally a simple British dessert made to avoid wasting stale bread, bread pudding became richer after arriving in India. Local cooks added raisins, almonds, cashews and aromatic spices, giving the classic dessert a unique Indian touch.

It continues to be served at festive meals and old-school bakeries.

5. Trifle Pudding

With its colourful layers of sponge cake, custard, fruit and cream, trifle pudding became a popular dessert during the colonial era.

Indian families later personalised it by using seasonal fruits such as mangoes, bananas and pineapples, making it a favourite at birthdays and celebrations.

6. Devilled Eggs

A classic British breakfast dish, devilled eggs received a spicy Indian makeover. Instead of just mustard and mayonnaise, many Indian recipes include green chillies, black pepper, coriander and garam masala, creating a flavour-packed appetiser that is still popular at parties.

7. Roast Chicken

Traditional British roast chicken was usually seasoned with butter and herbs. Indian cooks transformed it by marinating the chicken in yoghurt, garlic, ginger and spices before roasting it.

The result is a juicier, more flavourful dish that remains a favourite at family dinners and festive occasions.

A Culinary Legacy That Lives On

These dishes prove that food has the power to cross cultures and evolve with time. While their origins may lie in the British colonial period, generations of Indian home cooks and chefs have reinvented them with local flavours, making them feel completely at home in Indian kitchens.

Today, they are enjoyed not as colonial leftovers, but as delicious examples of how cultures can blend to create timeless comfort food.