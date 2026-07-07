Fatima Owaisi college gets HC relief from GHMC action

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, July 6, ordered status quo on the building housing the Fatima Owaisi Educational Institution, linked to the Owaisi family, directing that no coercive action be taken until further orders.

The order came after the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust, which runs the institution, filed a lawsuit motion petition alleging that officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were attempting to demolish the building.

Hearing the matter, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed that the building be maintained in its present condition, noting that the trust had already applied for regularisation of the structure under the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS).

Notices issued to GHMC chief, other officials

The court also issued notices to the GHMC Commissioner, the Rajendranagar Zonal Commissioner, the Chandrayangutta Deputy Commissioner and other officials, seeking their response to the petition.

Senior counsel Mayur Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the trust had applied for regularisation of the building as early as 2016, and the application was still pending.

Opposing the plea, GHMC counsel Raparthi Venkatesh argued that the petition was not maintainable. He informed the court that the issue of the building allegedly falling within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Salkam Cheruvu is already pending before another single judge of the High Court, and any grievances should be raised in those proceedings.

After hearing both sides, the court directed that the status quo be maintained and adjourned the matter to August 3.