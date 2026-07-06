Tahsildar arrested for accepting Rs 70,000 bribe in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, July 6, caught a government officer red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

Korra Dileep Naik, who works as a Tahsildar in Cheryala Mandal, Siddipet, was arrested from his office. According to the ACB, the bribe demand was made to process 11 NALA (Non-Agricultural Land Assessment) conversion applications, of which eight were processed.

Also Read ACB raids DSP’s residence in Hyderabad in DA case

The officer was produced before an ACB court and sent to judicial remand.