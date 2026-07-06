Tahsildar arrested for accepting Rs 70,000 bribe in Siddipet

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Tahsildar arrested for accepting Rs 70,000 bribe in Siddipet, sitting at desk with money and bottles.

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, July 6, caught a government officer red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

Korra Dileep Naik, who works as a Tahsildar in Cheryala Mandal, Siddipet, was arrested from his office. According to the ACB, the bribe demand was made to process 11 NALA (Non-Agricultural Land Assessment) conversion applications, of which eight were processed.

The officer was produced before an ACB court and sent to judicial remand.

Subhan Bakery
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