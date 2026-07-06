SIR in Hyderabad: Facing issues? One message can help

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, several electors are facing issues.

In order to help them, Siasat.com has taken an initiative. Electors just need to send a message to get a solution.

How does it work?

Electors who are facing trouble during the SIR in Hyderabad and other districts need to scan the QR code below to send their concerns or queries.

After receiving the concerns, Siasat.com is going to contact the concerned officials to get a solution to the problem.

Scan or upload this QR code using the WhatsApp camera to join this group.

Timeline of SIR in Hyderabad

Currently, the enumeration phase is underway in Telangana and will continue till July 24. During this phase, electors need to submit enumeration forms either online or offline.

Those who opt for the offline process need to collect the form from Booth Level Officers (BLOs). After filling out the form, the elector needs to submit it back to the BLO.

The enumeration form can also be submitted online through the ECI website or app.

On July 31, the draft electoral roll will be published. From August 1, a claims and objections period will begin, during which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion using Form 6 and correct existing entries using Form 8.

Simultaneously, the notice period will begin on August 1, wherein those who did not provide 2002 SIR details will receive notices.

The final electoral roll is set to be published on October 1, 2026.