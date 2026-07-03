Hyderabad: Carpenter at construction site flees with Rs 7.7L, held

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Narayanaguda Police on Friday, July 3, for allegedly stealing Rs 7.7 lakh cash from the construction site he was working at.

The accused has been identified as Deepesh Khati, a carpenter currently residing at Old Bowenpally in Secunderabad. He originally hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

According to the complainant Amit Agarwal, his house has been under renovation since December 2025. For this, he had kept bags containing Rs 7.7 lakh cash in a wooden cupboard in his bedroom.

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At 9:30 am on June 30, his wife checked the bags and found the cash safe. Then, she went on a walk at around 5:30 pm without locking the bedroom, while workers were present on all floors of the house.

She did not notice anything suspicious upon returning from the walk an hour later, but when the cupboard was opened at 9:30 pm, the cash was missing.

After searching the entire house, the complainant approached the police, suspecting one of the workers.

A team was constituted by the Narayanguda Police, and using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police traced the cash to the accused’s house. The cash was returned to the complainants within 36 hours.