Hyderabad Wonderla visitors face Islamophobic slur, slam management

"Maardena musalmano ko (Kill all Muslims)," said the dwarf, shocking them.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: |   Updated:
Child dressed as a clown with sunglasses and a blue hat, standing outdoors on a brick pavement.

Hyderabad: A group of Muslim men faced Islamophobia from the staff in Hyderabad’s Wonderla Amusement Park.

A video of the incident was uploaded by one of them, Anas Mirza, who had gone to the park with his friends on Wednesday, July 1.

They approached a dwarf and asked for a photo. He refused and pointed at another staff member, saying he takes photos only with children.

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The young men said nothing and went to the other person.

Maardena musalmano ko (Kill all Muslims),” said the dwarf, shocking them.

When Anas and his friends confronted the dwarf, he denied the allegations flatly. They went to the management and complained, but to no avail.

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Anas told Siasat.com he was disappointed about how the Wonderla management handled the situation.

“We told them that we had recorded the abusive language on our phones, but they did not take adequate action against the person,” he said.

Anas uploaded the video on his Instagram account and found several sympathisers. Many condemned Wonderla management’s callous handling of the situation, tagging the park’s Instagram ID. Some opined Hyderabadis should boycott Wonderla.

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Anad told Siasat.com this was his first time experiencing Islamophobia in Hyderabad. “I have never expected I would experience this in my city. It is really sad.”

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Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: |   Updated:

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. She holds a degree from Sathyabama University, Chennai, and began… More »
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