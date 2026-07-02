ACB raids DSP’s residence in Hyderabad in DA case

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on alleged corruption among public servants, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, July 1, carried out simultaneous searches at the residence of DSP S Bheem Reddy and nearly 20 other locations as part of a disproportionate assets investigation.

The operation was led by ACB DSP Majid Ali Khan following allegations that the police officer had acquired assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

Officials conducted searches at Bheem Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad and multiple properties allegedly linked to him. During the raids, the ACB is said to have detected significant movable and immovable assets, which are being verified.

Sources said the officer was residing in a luxury villa valued at around Rs. 8 crore. Officials currently evaluating the overall worth of the assets and examining financial records, property documents and other relevant material.

The search operation was still underway at the time of filing this report. The ACB is expected to disclose the full extent of the assets seized and other findings after the searches are completed.