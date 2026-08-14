CM Revanth to inaugrate TIMS Sanathnagar on August 17

Hyderabad: The Marri Chenna Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (MCR TIMS) in Sanathnagar will finally throw open its doors to the public, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy scheduled to formally inaugurate the hospital on August 17.

The launch comes after two missed deadlines. The hospital was originally slated to open on December 9 last year, then again around Ugadi in March, but both dates slipped as construction work dragged on.

Built at Rs 1,070 crore on 22.6 acres within the Government Chest Hospital premises, MCR TIMS has been running an outpatient trial since May, treating 200 to 250 patients a day. That trial period appears to have paved the way for the formal rollout.

Of the hospital’s total planned capacity of 1,082 beds, only 582 will be functional at launch. The remaining 500 beds are expected to come online by October.

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The facility will function as a speciality hub for four major departments: cardiology, nephrology and urology, organ transplantation, and trauma care, with 37 additional departments to be set up around them.

Modelled on the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), TIMS will operate under self-help status, meaning it will need to generate its own revenue rather than depend fully on state funding. The government has committed to providing grant support for five to six years to help the hospital get on its feet.

Ahead of the launch, the state government has also cleared the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) tender process for water supply and sewerage infrastructure works worth Rs 13.5 crore across three TIMS hospitals, Alwal, Sanathnagar and LB Nagar.

Officials said the tender was cleared upfront rather than waiting for connection charges from the health department, a step that could have delayed the works. A government order has directed HMWS&SB to complete the water and sewerage connections in time for the hospitals to begin functioning.

The Rs 13.5 crore estimate covers water supply upgrades and sewerage infrastructure needed across all three facilities. Financial sanctions and budget allocations for the project are still being processed, but the government has permitted HMWS&SB to go ahead with the works in anticipation of the funds being released.