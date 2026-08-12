Foreign national sent home from Hyderabad for overstaying

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has apprehended and deported a foreign national to her native country to prevent her from indulging in activities detrimental to national security, the police said on Wednesday, August 12.

Nabanjja Sharon, a 36-year-old woman from Uganda, was reportedly found wandering suspiciously in the limits of the Tolichowki Police Station and was apprehended.

During interrogation, she failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or produce valid documents for her stay in Hyderabad. Upon thorough enquiry, she admitted that she did not possess a valid visa and had been overstaying in India after the expiry of her visa.

She had arrived in New Delhi on an e-Tourist Visa on March 6, 2019. Subsequently, she moved to Bengaluru in search of employment, where she worked petty jobs.

Visa expired in 2019

Later, she came into contact with drug associates and became involved with drug peddlers and other illegal activities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with the intention of earning easy money.

Her visa expired on May 4, 2019, while her passport is valid up to November 23, 2027.

In order to repatriate her to Uganda, H-NEW initiated the deportation process with the FRRO, Hyderabad.

Her biometric details were obtained, which confirmed that her tourist visa had expired, although she had a valid passport.

An Exit Permit was obtained from FRRO, Hyderabad, and she was blacklisted from entering India in the future.

Her travel ticket was booked from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, with Wednesday, August 12 as the date of her departure. An H-NEW team escorted and deported Sharon to her native country.