A trip from Hyderabad to hidden waterfall you can walk behind

Looking for a break from Hyderabad’s busy roads and crowded tourist spots? Tucked away in Karnataka’s lush Western Ghats, Ermayi Waterfall is a hidden gem that promises fresh air, scenic beauty and a touch of adventure.

Located about 650 km from Hyderabad, this offbeat destination near Mundaje village in Dakshina Kannada district, close to Dharmasthala, is perfect for a two or three-day road trip. Surrounded by dense forests and rolling hills, the waterfall offers a peaceful escape into nature.

What makes Ermayi special?

Unlike many waterfalls that plunge in a single drop, Ermayi flows over broad rocky steps, creating a stunning multi-tiered cascade. One of its biggest attractions is the chance to stand behind the curtain of water.

A natural rock ledge behind the main cascade allows adventurous visitors to experience the waterfall from the inside, creating breathtaking views and photographs.

It is this rare feature that has made Ermayi increasingly popular among nature lovers and photographers.

A scenic trek with a thrill

Reaching the waterfall requires an easy 1.5 km forest trek, which takes around 30 minutes. The trail passes through thick greenery, small streams and rocky paths, making the walk as enjoyable as the destination itself.

However, visitors should be careful while climbing around the waterfall. The rocks are often covered with slippery moss, and the force of the water becomes extremely strong during the peak monsoon.

Local residents advise against climbing the upper tiers in heavy rains. Those wishing to experience the area behind the waterfall should visit between September and November, when water levels are safer.

How to reach and where to stay

The easiest way to reach Ermayi is by road, with a journey of around 11 to 12 hours from Hyderabad. Drive to Dharmasthala and continue towards Mundaje village, where the trek begins.

Travellers can also reach Mangaluru by train or flight and hire a taxi. Comfortable hotels, lodges and homestays are available in Dharmasthala and Ujire, making them convenient bases for an overnight stay.

Best time to visit

Ermayi Waterfall is generally open from 7 am to 5 pm, with an entry fee of around Rs. 20 per person. Carry drinking water and snacks, as there are limited facilities near the falls. The best time to visit is from July to November, when the surrounding forests are at their greenest.

For Hyderabad travellers looking to discover an offbeat destination, Ermayi Waterfall offers the perfect blend of nature, adventure and unforgettable views best enjoyed with caution and respect for the wild.