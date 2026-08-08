Hyderabad woman demands Rs 3 cr for broken engagement, booked

Tirupati: A woman from Hyderabad has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore for settling a cancelled engagement and also making death threats against the boy and his family.

Tirupati East CI Srinivasulu said to DC on Friday, August 7, that the complainant, Vamsi, who worked as a scientist in Vijaya Hospital, Chennai, met Namrata, of Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, through a dating app. The woman is reportedly a deputy manager at New India Insurance Company.

The two reportedly developed a close relationship that later culminated in an engagement with the consent of their families about a year ago. In his complaint, Vamsi alleged that after the engagement, Namrata repeatedly pressured him to transfer his assets and money to her name.

After breakup, a cheating case

Claiming he feared the situation would worsen after marriage, Vamsi said he called off the engagement after consulting family elders. Following the breakup, Namrata filed a cheating case against him in 2025, alleging that he had backed out of the marriage.

Vamsi alleged that Namrata continued to threaten and harass him over phone calls even after the engagement was called off. He said he eventually blocked her number, following which she allegedly began sending emails demanding Rs 3 crore as a settlement for the broken engagement.

Based on Vamsi’s complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.