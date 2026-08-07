Legal dispute leaves Rs 2,000 crore Hyderabad land under debris

Hyderabad: While land in Hyderabad’s IT corridor is valued at Rs 200 crore per acre, a parcel of land near IKEA is embroiled in a decades-old legal dispute. The parcel, valued at Rs 2,000 crore, is buried under construction debris.

According to a Times of India report, the land spanning approximately 10 acre has been stuck in a legal dispute between a construction company and the Telangana government for the past 20 years. The dispute meant that the land was left unattended, allowing construction and demolition debris to be dumped on the vast space since 2015. Debris dumping has been prohibited since the formation of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) in February this year.

There are two huge mountains of debris rising as high as the multistoryed buildings in the vicinity. “We have invited agencies to develop scientific solutions for clearing the C&D waste dumpsites near IKEA and Deloitte. The selected agency will recommend appropriate technologies and methodologies for processing and disposing of the legacy waste,” a senior CMC official told TOI.

The official added that the proposal will cover segregation, recycling and reuse, deployment of mobile or fixed processing plants, transportation and logistics, as well as measures to control dust, leachate and other forms of pollution during the clearance process.