Who will get SIR anomaly notices in Hyderabad as lakhs flagged

Hyderabad: Over six lakh voters in Hyderabad are likely to receive anomaly notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Moreover, those who failed to map themselves with the voters in the 2002 SIR list will also get notices, as they are placed under the unmapped category.

Why lakhs of Hyderabad voters may get SIR notices

Although most voters found a match in the 2002 SIR list and cited it in their enumeration forms, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) software has flagged anomalies.

Some of the anomalies are:

Age gap with parents less than 15 years. Age gap with parents more than 50 years. Age gap with grandparents less than 40 years. Six or more voters mapped to a person in the last SIR list. Age gap between siblings less than nine months.

For anomaly notices, voters must prove their relationship to the elector whose details were used for mapping in the 2002 SIR list. To prove the relationship, they need to submit documents.

Also Read Lakhs in Hyderabad may get SIR notices; know documents needed

62 lakh voters flagged

Across Telangana, the number of voters under anomalies has crossed 62 lakh, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Among the districts, Wanaparthy has the highest number of voters with anomalies, at 28 percent. It is followed by Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar, which have 27 percent voters with anomalies.

Meanwhile, under the SIR, nearly 56 lakh voters have been flagged for deletion as they are marked in the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, Death) category, a report in The Times of India mentioned.

As there are 33,826,448 voters in Telangana, the deletion of nearly 56 lakh will result in the electoral list shrinking by over 16 percent. Among these, 34.2 lakh have permanently shifted, and 8.9 lakh are reported dead.

This figure may rise further as 19 lakh enumeration forms are still pending digitisation, and the deadline is August 10.