Hyderabad woman goes missing in Dubai, family seeks help

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman from Hyderabad has gone missing in Dubai months after relocating to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for employment, prompting her family to seek police assistance.

According to media reports, the woman, a resident of Hyderabad’s Old City, travelled to Dubai in August last year after completing her medical education. She had secured a job at a hospital to support her family following the death of its sole breadwinner.

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The family remained in regular contact with her during the initial months of her stay. However, communication stopped several months ago, and both of the mobile numbers she had been using have since remained switched off.

Relatives reportedly made enquiries through their contacts in Dubai but were unable to trace her whereabouts.

The family subsequently lodged a missing person complaint with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police in Shamshabad on Tuesday, August 4.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the woman and determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.