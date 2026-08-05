Desi Bling star denies reports of UAE asset freeze

Dubai-based Indian-origin businessman and Desi Bling star Satish Sanpal has said that no competent enforcement or regulatory authority in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued any official announcement or public disclosure regarding recent allegations against him.

The statement follows media reports claiming that the UAE’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) had directed banks, financial institutions and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to temporarily freeze assets linked to Sanpal, his wife, Tabinda, and several associated companies as part of a reported money laundering investigation.

Also Read UAE freezes assets of Desi Bling star Satish Sanpal

In a statement shared with Khaleej Times and Lovin Dubai, Sanpal urged media organisations to verify information obtained from unofficial sources before publishing or repeating such reports.

“We wish to clarify that, to date, no competent enforcement or regulatory authority has issued any official announcement or public disclosure concerning the allegations being reported.”

ANAX says business operations continue

Sanpal said the reported developments have not affected the operations of ANAX Developments, the real estate arm of ANAX Holding.

According to the statement, all projects, banking arrangements, escrow accounts and business activities remain fully operational and the company continues to operate in the ordinary course.

He also reserved the right to pursue legal remedies against what he described as false, misleading, defamatory or otherwise unlawful publications that could unjustifiably harm his reputation, business interests or legal rights.

Reports remain unconfirmed by UAE authorities

Earlier media reports alleged that the FIU directive covered bank accounts, investments, digital wallets and other financial assets and would remain in force for up to 30 days unless extended under the UAE’s anti-money laundering framework.

Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based group with interests in real estate, hospitality and finance. He also appears alongside his wife, Tabinda, in the Netflix reality series Desi Bling, which follows the lives of affluent South Asians in Dubai.

No criminal charges or convictions have been publicly announced against Sanpal, and the reported investigation remains ongoing.