ChatGPT-made ‘Goa Ticket’ lands man at Hyderabad Airport PS

When Syed displayed the 'ticket,' IndiGo authorities told him it was not genuine and prevented him from boarding the flight.

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IndiGo
IndiGo

Hyderabad: A man’s idea of a joke on his friend landed him in a case at the Hyderabad Airport Police.

An enthusiastic Syed, looking to spend some good time in Goa, found himself stranded at the airport when the IndiGo staff at the check-in counter informed him his e-ticket was fake.

All thanks to his friend Aslam.

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According to police, Aslam entered Syed’s details and asked ChatGPT to draw a ticket to Goa. He sent the ‘ticket’ via WhatsApp, claiming the booking had been confirmed, and collected the money.

When Syed displayed the ‘ticket,’ IndiGo authorities told him it was not genuine and prevented him from boarding the flight.

Syed thought the travel agent cheated Aslam. He attempted to contact Aslam, but there was no response. So he went to the Hyderabad Airport Police and filed a complaint.

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And soon the truth came out. Aslam was called to the police station, where he confessed to playing a trick on his friend.

A case of forgery has been filed. Aslam was given a notice.

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