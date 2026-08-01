10 free lefts, 5 U-turns planned to ease Cyberabad traffic

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police is speeding up Phase 1 of its decongestion plan, with works underway to build 10 free lefts and five dedicated U-turns at the busiest traffic bottlenecks in the commissionerate, to improve traffic flow.

As part of the initiative, Cyberabad’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunpreet Singh, IPS, on Friday, July 31, reviewed the ongoing free left and U-turn works at Wipro Junction in Gachibowli and directed officials to expedite the project while ensuring minimal disruption to commuters during construction.

Besides Wipro Junction, the Free Left works planned under Phase 1 cover Cyber Towers in Madhapur, Nanakramguda Rotary-1 in Raidurgam, My Home Avatar in Narsingi, Gulmohar in Kollur, Navya Junction in RC Puram, Navapan in Patancheru, the JNTU Free Left in KPHB, Gandimaisamma in Jeedimetla, and Miyapur Junction towards JNTU.

The five U-Turns will be built at TG-Transco in Raidurgam, near Vamshi Urban Apartments in Bachupally towards Pragathinagar in Miyapur, Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally, Remedy in KPHB, and near Kamalesh Medical Hall under the Balanagar flyover.

Singh reviewed the pace of work at Wipro Junction and directed officers to expedite completion while carefully managing traffic during construction to limit disruption to commuters, police said.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police S Ravi Kumar (Serlingampally Zone, Traffic), Additional DCP Hanmanth Rao, Inspector T Narsimha Raju and Additional Inspector G Lavakumar Reddy of Gachibowli Traffic Police Station were present during the inspection.

Singh later visited Gachibowli Traffic Police Station, where he reviewed its functioning and asked officers to keep operational readiness high, tighten field supervision, respond quickly to traffic incidents, and keep policing efficient and public-friendly.

Alongside the infrastructure push, Cyberabad Traffic Police is enforcing lane discipline at the new Free Lefts and U-Turns under a new drive to keep congestion at bay. Officers are asking drivers to turn left only once they enter a Free Left lane rather than continuing straight, and to use only the marked U-turn lane for U-turns rather than cutting across other lanes. The police said the rules are meant to cut junction conflicts and smooth traffic flow across Cyberabad.