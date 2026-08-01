Mumbai: Another late-night video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked widespread discussion online, with social media flooded with reactions. In the video, Modi addressed the student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and said he forgives the young people who allegedly abused him during the demonstrations, describing them as “misguided children” who should be guided onto the right path.

Referring to a viral clip from the protest in which a Noida woman was allegedly seen using abusive language against him, PM Modi said, “It’s a cultural shock to see our daughters using such abusive words.” He added that while such behaviour was unfortunate, the youngsters deserved forgiveness and proper guidance rather than hatred.

Vishal Dadlani reacts to PM’s video

Among those who reacted was singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, who has openly supported the student movement since the protests began. Sharing a video on social media, the muscian began with a sarcastic remark, saying, “Hello frands, aaj mera mann kar raha hai aapse lambi lambi… baatein karu.”

He then questioned why the national conversation had shifted towards abusive language instead of the issues raised by students. In a strongly worded statement, Vishal Dadlani said, “Tear gas barsa to kya hua, laathiyan padi to kya hua, goliyan padi to kya hua, pellet gun chale to kya hua… lekin gaali? Desh ka yuva agar gaali de, to desh ke sanskaar kahaan ja rahe hain?” He also alleged that students had faced force, FIRs and intimidation for raising their voices.

The singer further argued that public outrage should instead focus on the alleged examination irregularities. Referring to the protests, he said, “Kuch logon ko aakrosh is baat ka hai ki paper leak hue, logon ke career barbaad hue… Lekin us par yeh aakrosh nahin hai,” suggesting that the real concerns of students were being overshadowed.

Vishal Dadlani also criticised what he described as misogyny in the discourse surrounding women protesters. “Gaaliyan khaas karke yeh ki betiyaan gaaliyan de rahi hain. Betiyon aur beton mein is level pe farq karna, isko misogyny kehte hain,” he said, while adding that blaming students after using force against them amounted to “gaslighting.”

Addressing the Prime Minister directly, Dadlani urged him to focus less on image-building and more on governance. “Ghamand kam kijiye, PR kam kijiye… aur woh reels banana band kijiye. Koi achha script writer rakh lijiye please aur kaise kaise actors paal rakhein hain aap unko use kijiye” he said, before adding that the government could genuinely connect with young people by addressing their concerns.

Concluding his message, Vishal Dadlani said the youth of the country were not driven by hatred. “Agar education ki vyavastha mein sach mein parivartan le aao, to yeh aapke gun gaayenge,” he said, adding that solving students’ problems would naturally earn their support.

PM Modi’s latest video