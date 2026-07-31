Hyderabad Zoo ticket rates revised for entry, safari

Hyderabad: Visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad will have to pay higher entry and service charges from August 1 as the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT) approved a revision in ticket prices.

The decision was taken during the 15th Governing Body Meeting of the ZAPAT held on July 13. It was held under the chairmanship of Forest Minister Konda Surekha.

New Hyderabad Zoo ticket prices

Under the revised rates, the adult entry ticket for Indian citizens has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 120 while the child entry ticket has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 60.

The AC safari ticket has been revised from Rs 150 to Rs 165 per person while the non-AC safari ticket has increased from Rs 100 to Rs 110.

The Battery Operated Vehicle (BOV) ticket for adults has been increased from Rs 120 to Rs 135 and for children from Rs 70 to Rs 75.

The toy train fare has also been revised. Adults will now pay Rs 90 instead of Rs 80 while the ticket for children has increased from Rs 40 to Rs 45.

Charges for other attractions

The Fish Aquarium ticket has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 25 per person.

Entry to the Nocturnal Animal House (NAH) will now cost Rs 25 for adults and Rs 15 for children.

For Reptile House ticket, adults will pay Rs 35 instead of Rs 30 while the ticket for children has increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

Following are the revised rates for all the services.

These rates will be applicable from August 1.