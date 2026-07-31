Applied for Telangana Family Register Certificate? What to do next

Hyderabad: Many citizens, after the announcement of the Telangana Family Register Certificate, rushed to MeeSeva to apply online.

Some of them applied as early as July 27, the day when the information about the certificate became public. However, the applications are still pending.

Is document submission needed for Telangana Family Register Certificate?

As per the GO issued on July 25, citizens need to apply online, and the certificates will be issued by the concerned Tehsildar within the prescribed deadline of two days.

However, the ground reality has turned out to be different.

At the Rajendranagar MRO office, citizens are being asked to submit documents after applying online.

The citizens are being asked to submit copies of the MeeSeva acknowledgement, ration card, and Aadhaar cards of all family members listed in the ration card.

It is not clear whether other MROs will also ask for document submission. It is better to contact the concerned MRO office if the Family Register Certificate is not issued within the prescribed deadline.

What is the certificate?

The FRC is a single document that lists the details of an entire family. For each family unit, it carries a Family Register Identification Number, which is the same as the family’s ration card number, along with the name of the head of the family and every member, each member’s relationship to the head, age, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, and the family’s present address.

The register is built on the Food Security Card (ration card) database maintained by the Civil Supplies Department.

The Tehsildar of the mandal in which the family’s address appears in that database is the authority who issues the certificate.

As the Family Register is one of the 12 documents that the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepts during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it is particularly useful for voters who could not find any link to voters in the 2002 list.