LuLu Group founder helps stranded Hyderabadi return from Saudi

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old Hyderabadi who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia after suffering a stroke and facing a travel ban has returned home, with LuLu Group founder and chairman MA Yusuff Ali intervening to facilitate his repatriation, according to media reports.

Mohammed Abdul Aleem, a resident of Chandrayangutta, had worked as a salesman in Saudi Arabia for more than 15 years. During that period, he purchased a car on instalments before returning to India after his wife fell seriously ill. Following her death, he remained in India for nearly three years and was unable to continue the instalment payments on the vehicle.

Aleem later returned to Saudi Arabia on a new visa and found work as a house driver. However, the unpaid dues had by then resulted in a Saudi court imposing a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the country.

His situation worsened after he suffered a stroke that left one side of his body paralysed. Following treatment at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah, Aleem was admitted to Waqf Darakum, a charitable shelter in Jeddah’s Al-Sharafiyah district, after no one was available to care for him upon discharge.

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According to TwentyFour News, MA Yusuff Ali intervened after the channel highlighted Aleem’s plight. He cleared the outstanding vehicle dues and directed LuLu Group representatives to coordinate the legal formalities required for Aleem’s return to India. LuLu Saudi Director Mohammed Haris later visited the shelter and handed over flight tickets for Aleem and his accompanying caregiver.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah completed the remaining formalities, including issuing an Emergency Certificate and processing Aleem’s final exit from Saudi Arabia. Reports added that social welfare committee member Shameer Nadvi accompanied Aleem on his journey home, while LuLu Regional Director Abdus Salam and LuLu representative Abdul Majeed assisted with the repatriation process.

Aleem’s return brought an end to a years-long ordeal, reuniting him with his family after a series of personal, financial and medical setbacks.