Telangana Family Register Certificates pile up despite 2-day rule

Hyderabad: Pending applications for Telangana’s newly introduced Family Register Certificates (FRC) have piled up across the state, with several applicants still awaiting their copies days after applying, despite a government order mandating that the certificate be issued within two working days.

More than 50,000 applications had been filed on the MeeSeva portal across the state till Wednesday, July 29, with many applicants who had applied as early as July 27 – the day the scheme came into place – still making repeated visits to MeeSeva centres to collect their certificates.

Two-day deadline under GO

Under government order (GO) 172, dated July 25, the certificate is to be delivered within two working days of receipt of the application, with tehsildars directed to ensure applications are disposed of within that timeline.

Despite the clear instructions, many Tehsildars appear not to have adhered to them, leaving several applicants waiting well beyond the prescribed period.

How the certificate is issued

The Telangana government has created a statewide electronic register, the “Telangana Family Register,” using data drawn from the Food Security Card (ration card) database maintained by the Commissioner of Civil Supplies.

Citizens can apply for a copy of the register through MeeSeva by paying the prescribed charges, after which the application is automatically routed to the login of the concerned Tehsildar.

The Tehsildar is required to verify the details in the application against the ration card database and, if they match, approve it electronically using a digital signature.

Despite this laid-down process, many applicants remain in the dark, with their applications still pending days after submission.