How a school in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki is redefining education

In a time when many private schools feel more like businesses, Mount Mercy School in Tolichowki takes a different path. Founded in 1999 as a non-profit in Sabza Colony, the school now educates over 950 students up to the 10th standard, focusing on quality, affordable learning for minority communities.

“When we established Mount Mercy, our core commitment was to make quality education genuinely accessible to minority communities in Hyderabad,” reflects Principal Amtul Hai Fatima. “Running as a non-profit means every decision we make prioritises student welfare over margins. We want parents to know that financial hardship will never be the reason a child’s learning comes to a halt.”

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

A foundation of community and trust

Mount Mercy School’s biggest strength is its team of teachers, around 52, many of whom have been here for over two decades. “The school creates an environment where both students and staff feel a deep sense of belonging,” says Ms Fouzia, a veteran staff member who has been with Mount Mercy for 13 years.

That trust has helped the school encourage conservative families to keep their daughters in school, leading to a strong network of alumnae working as doctors, engineers, and professionals globally.

To keep education accessible, Mount Mercy offers three types of financial support:

Full Scholarships: 100% free education for orphans and low-income students.

Temporary Relief: Short-term fee waivers for families facing sudden financial hardship.

Staff Concessions: Fee assistance for the children of teaching staff.

Inside the Mount Mercy School (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Beyond the academics at Mount Mercy School

Along with strong Board exam results, Mount Mercy School focuses on healthy everyday habits. To tackle growing screen time, Mount Mercy introduced a daily Reading Hour. Every day, all school work stops for 30 to 45 minutes while students and teachers sit together and read a book of their choice.

On Saturdays, learning moves outdoors with the Earn While You Learn initiative. Students from Classes 7 through 10 run their own food and product stalls on the school grounds. It is a hands-on math and economics lesson, as each team maintains a simple ledger tracking their costs, sales, and total profit or loss.

Health and social responsibility are also big parts of student life. As part of their health drives, teachers and parents regularly bring home-cooked, nutritious dishes to share with classes to encourage healthy eating habits.

Furthermore, the school’s Urdu Department frequently organises short plays where students perform skits on important societal issues, including dowry and women’s safety.

“Education isn’t complete if it doesn’t build empathy,” Principal Fatima tells Siasat.com. “Through our Urdu plays, art gives students a voice to express right and wrong, shaping them into responsible citizens.”

Reading room (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

By focusing on community trust, practical life skills, and student care, Mount Mercy School shows that great education comes down to heart and purpose, not flashy infrastructure.