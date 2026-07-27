IMD warns of torrential rain today across several states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert warning of intense monsoon activity, including torrential rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states on Monday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the next 14 hours are expected to be particularly critical for several states as heavy rain and severe weather conditions intensify.

The weather department has warned that wind speeds may reach up to 80 kmph in some areas, raising the risk of uprooted trees, power outages, traffic disruptions and waterlogging in low-lying localities. Farmers, travellers and residents living near rivers and coastal regions have been advised to remain cautious. In hilly states, authorities have also cautioned against possible landslides and sudden rises in river water levels due to persistent rainfall.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand throughout the week. Rainfall activity is also expected to intensify over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Monday onwards, with several places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the week.

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In addition to heavy rain, the weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, urging people to avoid open areas during adverse weather.

Eastern India is also expected to witness significant monsoon activity in the coming days. According to the IMD, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to receive widespread rainfall.

Among these states, Odisha is expected to experience the most intense spell, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on July 27. Jharkhand is also likely to witness heavy rainfall, while rainfall activity is expected to increase across Bihar during the week.

The IMD has advised state authorities to remain on alert and urged the public to follow official weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, and take necessary precautions in areas prone to flooding, waterlogging and landslides as the monsoon remains active across large parts of the country.