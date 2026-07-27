Court grants interim stay on demolition of Jauhar University

Rampur: The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner’s court on Monday, July 27, granted interim relief to Jauhar University, staying the proposed demolition of 38 buildings on its campus until the final hearing in the case.

Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh told PTI that the interim stay was granted after the university’s counsel submitted an application.

He said the proceedings cannot be held on Tuesday, the scheduled date for hearing, as a condolence meeting has been planned following the death of an advocate in Moradabad.

“The application moved by the university’s counsel has been accepted and demolition of any structure has been stayed till further orders. The stay will remain in force until the final hearing in the matter,” Singh said.

Final decision after hearing all parties

He said a final decision would be taken after hearing all parties and examining the records.

Tazeen Fatma, wife of Jauhar University’s founder Azam Khan, had earlier hoped that the commissioner’s court would rule in their favour.

The stay on the demolition order comes as the students’ protest entered its 12th day.

Also Read Jauhar University students’ future hangs in the balance

Massive agitation if university demolished

Asim Raja, considered a close aide of Azam Khan, told PTI that a massive agitation would be launched if attempts were made to demolish the university.

Former Rajya Sabha member and the varsity’s pro-vice-chancellor Fatma had termed the demolition order “arbitrary” and against democratic values.

“If the decision does not go in our favour, we will challenge it before the high court and, if required, the Supreme Court. We will continue our struggle till the very end,” she had told reporters.

Responding to suggestions from some quarters that the university be taken over by the state government, Fatma said such a move would not be easy as the Constitution provides minorities the right to establish and administer their educational institutions.

“The government cannot take over the university so easily,” she said.

Students will sit on the ground and study under trees if university razed

Asked whether the agitation over Jauhar University would yield results similar to those seen in Delhi following the Cockroach Janta Party protest, Fatma said, “I cannot say anything about that. But the result seen in Delhi is good. It is in the interest of the students.”

Fatma said she had spoken to students of Jauhar University, who told her they would continue their struggle to save the institution.

She said the students had resolved that even if the university buildings were demolished, they would continue their studies by sitting on the ground, under trees.

Responding to a question on why Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav did not visit Rampur over the issue, she said he had earlier sent a party delegation to the district and assured her that he would soon visit to address the agitating students.

Fatma added that Yadav had also assured that the entire Samajwadi Party stood firmly in support of Jauhar University.

RDA’s Jul 15 order to demolish 38 of 40 buildings

On July 15, the RDA directed the university administration to demolish 38 of its 40 buildings within 15 days, alleging that they had been constructed without the required approval.

The demolition order was issued under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, alleging that the buildings had been constructed without approved building maps.

The deadline expires on July 30.

Proposed order triggers protests, opposition

The proposed demolition had triggered protests by students outside the university gate, while the Samajwadi Party and several other political parties and social organisations opposed the action and demanded that the order be withdrawn.

In Lucknow, former minister and Apni Janata Party national president Swami Prasad Maurya led a protest against the demolition order.

Talking to reporters, Maurya said, “Jauhar University in Rampur is a renowned institution in the state as well as the country. However, this government, driven by a narrow mindset, is talking about demolishing it.

“Today, workers of the Apni Janata Party have taken to the streets to demand the protection of Jauhar University and to save lakhs of schools that are on the verge of shutting down,” he added.