Telangana HC orders removal of Ranganath, HYDRAA Chief responds

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Monday, July 27, directed the Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjay Jaju to remove HYDRAA Chief AV Ranganath from his post with immediate effect, rejecting an apology offered by him over a matter of contempt of court.

The court urged the state government’s Chief Secretary to find a suitable replacement of the officer as early as possible.

“Having arrived at the conclusion based on the material on record, and that the reasons…this court is of the considered opinion, that the Commissioner HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) should be relieved of the post, as observed, the contemptuous nature of the acts of omission and commission are apparent,” Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti said.

Tensions have been simmering between the High Court and Ranganath for quite some time now. The court is examining a petition about a land dispute in Secunderabad’s Lothkunta. The senior officer was asked to tender a written apology through an affidavit by Monday.

‘Rule of law will be at peril if he continues as HYDRAA chief’

If the officer is permitted to continue in the post of Commissioner, HYDRAA, the court is of the considered opinion that the “rule of law will be at peril,” the court said.

In fact, the court had warned and observed in an earlier contempt matter with regard to the officer, yet he has not shown any restraint, it said.

The court was dealing with an affidavit with an apology filed on Monday by the HYDRAA Commissioner in connection with contempt petitions moved against him by a private company, alleging violation of court orders.

Ranganath failed to appear on Monday. The court observed the act as wilful disobedience and directed Jaju to sack the Commissioner.

“… the present facts and circumstances of the case, the facts on record demonstrate that, there was an order by this court, an assurance was made to this court, yet the assurance given was broken down. In other words, disobedience is apparent and it amounts to contempt of court,” the Judge said.

At least 63 contempt cases pending against HYDRAA Commissioner

It pointed out that as many as 63 contempt cases are pending against the HYDRAA Commissioner in courts.

The Judge rejected the apology offered by the officer, saying it should have been offered at the earliest opportunity.

Citing a Supreme Court order, the Judge said if the apology is offered at the time when the contemnor finds that the court is going to impose punishment, it ceases to be an apology.

The facts in the present case cannot be unconnected to the observations made by the apex court, he said.

It was only when the High Court had expressed its displeasure, the apology was expressed and the contemnor (HYDRAA Commissioner) came forward to apologise, he said.

‘A law unto himself’

Justice Anil Jukanti said that the HYDRAA chief has become a “law unto himself” and criticised other departments for approaching him instead of taking action themselves. He directed the Commissioner to appear personally before the court and submit an unconditional apology.

Also Read HC says HYDRAA has become law unto itself, demands apology

Four days ago, it directed the Indian Army to take the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner into custody and lodge him in an army barracks for repeatedly violating court orders. It expressed that it had lost faith in the state government.

Court is being misled, says Ranganath

Responding to the High Court’s directions, Ranganath defended himself his work was in accordance with Articles 21 and 48A of the Constitution of India. “During my two-year tenure, I have only protected government assets, lakes, and parks, the market value now stands at Rs 1.50 lakh crore. We have restored six lakes, and restoration work on another 20 is proceeding rapidly,” read his released statement.

He said the agency has successfully put a thumb on land mafia and rapid encroachment. “The very same people are now appearing in courts and misleading the justice system,” he said.

On the contesting Lothukunta land issue, on which the High Court directed Ranganath’s removal, the senior officer alleged that the petitioners, Shanta Sriram, attempted to usurp the land, whose market value is at a whopping Rs 10,000 crore. “Without any permissions, they engaged in the indiscriminate destruction of hundreds of trees and blasted heritage rock formations. We stepped in following complaints lodged by the ‘Save the Rocks Society,’ environmentalists, and locals,” Ranganath said.

He concluded that he will fight till the end and continue with his duties.