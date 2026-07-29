Jubilee Hills SHO suspended for harassing married techie

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar late on Tuesday, July 28, suspended Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasulu Reddy, then posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jubilee Hills, for allegedly sexually harassing, extorting and threatening a married IT professional, based on an inquiry ordered after the woman lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand.

The DGP had referred the complaint to Sajjanar, who initiated an internal inquiry. The inspector had been kept off official duties for two days before the suspension order was issued.

How the case unfolded

In her complaint to the DGP, the woman said she had first approached Reddy in December 2021 when he was the SHO of Ameenpur Police Station, seeking help with family problems. He resolved them. He subsequently began calling and messaging her, ostensibly to check on her wellbeing.

After a few months, he told her he wanted to meet her personally. “He claimed that he liked me and threatened me to get into a relationship with him. If I fail to meet his demand, he threatened to trouble me,” the woman alleged in her complaint. She claimed she was sexually abused on several occasions over a period of time.

Police confirmed that the inquiry found Reddy had established physical relations with the woman and that the two had stayed together for several days, after which he repeatedly tried to distance himself from her. He allegedly threatened to defame her by leaking videos and photographs from her private life if she disclosed his actions, and extorted money from her on several occasions through online payments.

While the suspension follows the departmental inquiry, a further probe into the allegations is underway.

Karimnagar traffic police in bribery racket

In a separate development, an alleged bribery racket involving traffic police personnel has come to light in the Karimnagar Commissionerate. Personnel were allegedly taking bribes from motorists caught during drunk-driving checks to produce substitute persons before the court in place of the actual offenders.

Three personnel have been suspended following a preliminary inquiry that found Rs 35,400 had been collected across 14 such cases.