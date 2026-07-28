Mumbai shopkeeper steps in for burqa-clad women, slaps harasser

"Kya kar raha hai?" the shopkeeper pins him down and asks others to dial 100 (police).

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Shopkeeper intervenes to protect women from harassment on busy Mumbai street.
Shopkeeper (in blue shirt) confronts the young man who was stalking two Muslim women

Mumbai: A shopkeeper stepped in for two Muslim women who were constantly being followed and harassed by a young man in Mumbai’s Dongri area.

CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage shows the two women walking on the footpath, followed by a young man. Fully aware, they stop at a shop to purchase, in hopes the man would stop.

The man starts walking backwards towards them and touches one of the women. Terrified, they step inside the shop.

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The shopkeeper, who till then was engaged in getting their items, noticed the behaviour and immediately called the young man out.

Aye! kya hai be!” he shouts at the man, steps out of his shop and slaps him.

Kya kar raha hai?” the shopkeeper pins him down and asks others to dial 100 (police).

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Netizens have tagged the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, but it remains unclear whether any action has been initiated against the man.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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