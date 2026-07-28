Govt allows high-rise commercial building in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted special permission for the construction of a commercial high-rise building in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The approval was issued through a Government Order (GO) by the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department on Monday, July 27.

The permission was granted following a request made by C. G. Murali Mohan and others for a commercial project on Road No. 10.

Govt grants special relaxations

According to the GO, the government examined the applicants’ representation, a report submitted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the applicable building rules, master plan proposals, road widening plans, and similar cases where such relaxations had been approved earlier.

Based on these factors, the government allowed the GHMC to process the proposal with special concessions.

The government has permitted the commercial building to have a height of up to 30 metres.

It has also allowed two additional floors through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) above the 30-metre height limit.

Environmental deck floor

The approval further allows the construction of an environmental deck floor as per the existing guidelines.

The GO permits covered balcony projections of up to two metres.

According to the GO, the applicants have agreed to hand over the required land for the road widening project free of cost.