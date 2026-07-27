10 Hyderabad Metro stations to get an upgrade for smoother commute

Hyderabad: To tackle peak-hour overcrowding, parking bottlenecks, and street-level maintenance challenges, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) announced plans to upgrade 10 major stations.

Additional Managing Director B Ajith Reddy on Monday, July 27, conducted a detailed field inspection of the facilities inside the metro stations and the perimeters as well. He travelled on the metro from Begumpet Metro Station to Raidurg Metro Station to evaluate platform management and maintenance, station floor facilities, and ground infrastructure.

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Ajith Reddy criticised the poor upkeep of central medians between metro pillars and strictly cautioned the agencies handling sanitation. Insisting on strict quality control, he called for immediate cleanup measures across station premises.

The additional managing director directed officials to focus efforts on reorganizing transit arrangements at key IT hubs, specifically the Raidurg skywalk and the Mindspace junction, to ensure a smooth commute during peak office hours.

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Instructions were given to redesign street-level parking lots at Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Raidurg for optimal space usage, alongside a review of retail outlets beneath stations to safeguard commuter convenience and safety standards.

HMRL confirmed that the planned upgrades across 10 major stations will serve as a trial run before extending to the rest of the network. Similar inspections are scheduled in the coming weeks to ensure compliance and track progress on passenger amenity improvements.