Centre has not approved new metro projects in Telangana: Union min

Hyderabad: The Centre has not approved any new Metro Rail projects in Telangana, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, July 20.

Responding to a question raised by BJP Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah, the minister detailed the status of Metro Rail projects across the country and the approvals granted to projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Khattar said India currently has a Metro Rail network spanning 1,159 km across 26 cities.

He noted that Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase I was implemented by the Telangana government through Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

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The Union minister said the Centre, through the Ministry of Finance, has so far released Rs 1,204 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the Hyderabad Metro project.

Regarding projects in AP

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, Khattar said no Metro Rail project is currently under implementation in the state and, therefore, the Centre has not extended any financial assistance for such projects.