Mumbai: As protests over alleged irregularities in the education system continue to gain momentum across the country, actress Ayesha Khan, who is known for Dhurandhar song, has claimed that she was detained by the Mumbai Police while participating in a protest in support of NEET students.

The actress documented the entire incident on Instagram, sharing videos from inside a police van and later from a police station.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ayesha posted multiple videos alleging that she was detained despite standing peacefully on the road.

“My hands are literally shivering right now. I have been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully,” she said in one of the clips.

According to Ayesha Khan, she had not even begun protesting. She claimed she was only waiting on the roadside after her brother and a few male friends were detained by the police.

In another video, Ayesha showed four women police personnel escorting her into the police van. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Unfortunately it took 4 police women to pull me in. But I ask the same question again, why? Did I make a noise? Did I even start a conversation? Detained me for what? For standing in the road? Wasn’t even in the group of 5.”

Later, the actress revealed that she and others were taken to Worli Police Station. Explaining the sequence of events, she said she had reached Dadar with her brother and a few friends to show support for NEET students. However, soon after arriving, they were allegedly informed that protests were not permitted at the location, following which her brother and other male friends were detained.

Ayesha further alleged that while she was trying to understand the situation and locate her brother, around 15 police personnel, including both male and female officers, asked them to get into the police van. She claimed they were then taken to Worli Police Station.

Sharing another video on Instagram in which she appeared to be dragged into the police van, Ayesha wrote, “Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho gaya?”

She added that she continued asking why she had been detained and what law she had broken. Calling for greater accountability, the actress wrote that while some officers appeared uncomfortable with the situation, they were bound by their duties.

“My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future. #JaiHind #JaiMaharashtra,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Ayesha is not the only celebrity to speak out over the ongoing student movement. In recent days, personalities including Arijit Singh, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and several others have publicly expressed solidarity with the protesting students and called for dialogue over the issue.