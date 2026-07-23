Hyderabad: Looks like all celebrities are slowly waking up now. After Bollywood actors, influential personalities from the sports world have also begun voicing their support for students protesting over the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak controversy. The latest to react is tennis icon Sania Mirza, who shared a heartfelt message on social media expressing solidarity with students and calling for meaningful reforms in the education system.

Taking to her Instagram, Sania Mirza wrote that students are “the future of our country” and said her heart goes out to those who have spent years preparing for competitive exams like NEET, only to face uncertainty in recent days. She stressed that students’ voices deserve to be heard, their concerns addressed, and proper reforms implemented to restore trust in the system.

“There is no place for violence in our society and we must all work together to find an amicable solution that secures the future of our youth,” she added.

Sania’s statement comes amid a growing wave of celebrity support for the student movement. While actors Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Rachit Singh joined protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Imran Khan marched alongside students in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhumi Pednekar, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Dadlani, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and Naseeruddin Shah have also spoken out, with many condemning the reported police crackdown and urging authorities to ensure accountability and reforms in the education system.