Heartbroken yet filled with hope: Alia Bhatt on student protests

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has expressed her support for students amid the ongoing CJP protest. She shared a heartfelt note highlighting their courage, determination, and the sacrifices behind their journeys.

Taking to Instagram, Alia reflected on the emotions of the past few days, saying they had left her heartbroken at times but also filled her with hope. The ‘Raazi’ actress emphasized that behind every student standing up for their beliefs is a dream, a family’s hope, and a journey built on countless sacrifices. Alia shared a note that read, “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices.”

“They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them while creating a better path for those who will come after them. Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind,” she added.

Also Read Samay Raina reacts to student protests with a pointed message

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to express their support for the students amid the ongoing CJP protest. Through their social media posts, many stars have highlighted the importance of listening to student voices and acknowledged their courage, determination, and aspirations.

Yesterday, Salman Khan extended his support to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. The superstar took to Instagram to praise the students for participating in the protest “peacefully” and called them “courageous and brave.” Sharing an old grainy picture of himself from his school days, the 60-year-old actor wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

“I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

Salman concluded by writing, “This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.” (sic)