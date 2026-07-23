Samay Raina reacts to student protests with a pointed message

Mumbai: As student protests over the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak continue to intensify across the country, voices of support from the Indian entertainment industry are growing louder. While several celebrities have taken to the streets to stand alongside students, others have chosen social media to amplify their demands for accountability and education reforms. The latest celebrity to join the movement is comedian Samay Raina, who questioned why authorities failed to engage with students before the protests escalated.

Samay Raina questions authorities amid CJP protest

Comedian Samay Raina came out in support of students amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over paper leaks and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The comedian questioned why authorities could not initiate a dialogue with students before the situation reached its current scale.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Raina wrote, “The students just want a better education system and accountability man how difficult is it to have a dialogue and solve things instead of waiting for them to escalate so much?”

He further stressed the importance of examinations in shaping students’ futures, adding, “For most of the students these exams are the only way out to make a good life for themselves and their families. I hope all the students’ voices are heard and something concrete comes out of this man.”

Celebrities rally behind students

Samay Raina’s statement comes amid a growing wave of support from the entertainment industry. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar along with her partner Rachit Singh and brother Saqib Saleem to stand in solidarity with the protesting students. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Prakash Raj also joined the demonstrations in Delhi. In Mumbai, actor Imran Khan marched alongside protesters, while rappers Raftaar and Emiway Bantai also participated in the movement.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh released a joint statement backing the students, and Sonakshi Sinha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhumi Pednekar, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Dadlani voiced their support online, condemning the reported police action. Salman Khan also recently broke his silence on the protests, adding to the growing list of celebrities speaking up.

PM Modi breaks silence

Amid mounting nationwide protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday responded to the issue for the first time, promising strict action against those responsible for exam paper leaks.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” Modi wrote.

His statement comes as protests continue to gain momentum across the country, with students demanding accountability, reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.