Punjab farmers march towards Delhi against India-US deal, stopped

Shambhu/Ambala/New Delhi: Hundreds of Punjab farmers on their way to Delhi to take part in the Kisan Mahapanchayat to protest against the proposed India-US trade deal were stopped at the Shambhu border on Tuesday, July 21, as Haryana Police erected barricades and placed cement blocks at the entry point to the neighbouring state.

So far, at least four farmers were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border between Haryana and the national capital, sources said.

A day-long “Kisan Mahapanchayat” is being organised at Kisan Ghat in Delhi under the banner of “Desh Bachao Morcha”.

The farmers’ convoy departed from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday morning. They had spent Monday night at the sarai (pilgrims’ inn) of the gurdwara. From the gurdwara, they reached Madhopur, near Sirhind on the GT Road, and then proceeded towards Shambhu.

Carrying flags of their organisations, hundreds of farmers from across Punjab gathered at the Shambhu border in the morning to proceed towards the national capital in buses to take part in the protest but were denied entry to Haryana.

Heavy police deployment was made at the border point between Punjab and Haryana. Barricades, chained to each other, were erected on the bridge over Ghaggar river at the entry point to Haryana, with water cannon vehicles on standby.

Farmer leaders had earlier said that participants from several places, including from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, would take part in the Mahapanchayat.

As part of the plan, around a thousand farmers from Punjab were to travel to Delhi in buses.

Farmers stopped, Haryana Police seals Shambhu border

Haryana Police erected barricades and placed cement blocks at the Shambhu border point. Security has also been tightened across key national highway stretches as police anticipated large numbers of farmers attempting to cross into Haryana.

Scores of farmers were stopped at the Khanauri border point, Shahabad in Kurukshetra and Karnal as well, their leaders said. In Kurukshetra, farmers claimed that they were stopped near Jyotisar.

Atleast four detained at Singhu border

At least four farmers were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border between Haryana and the national capital, sources said.

A farmer from Haryana alleged that he and several others were detained near the Singhu border while attempting to enter Delhi to join the Mahapanchayat.

He claimed that the police did not allow them to proceed to Delhi and instead directed them to park their vehicles at the border and remain there.

Where is danger from a peaceful protest, farmers ask police

Lashing out at the Nayab Singh Saini government, Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said they wanted to proceed peacefully to Delhi, but were stopped at the Haryana border.

He questioned why they were stopped from participating in the protest and alleged that this exposed the “true face” of the Haryana chief minister, who frequently visits Punjab to seek votes and makes tall promises to people there.

He also slammed Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon for keeping silent.

“What danger do they have from us? Earlier you used to blame us for taking tractor trolleys along. But this time, we are only going for a four-hour-long programme,” he said.

Pandher further demanded the release of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, who was detained by police in Kurukshetra the previous day.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) leader Tejveer Singh said the Haryana Police has sealed the Shambhu border point without any prior notice. Spokesperson Prince Waraich claimed that the Haryana Police had been detaining a large number of the outfit’s workers to prevent their participation.

Why do farmers want India-US deal scrapped

Farmers have been strongly opposing the India-US trade deal, claiming that it would adversely impact the country’s farming sector.

They claimed that the proposed trade deal would allow cheaper agricultural imports into India, affecting domestic farm incomes and the country’s agricultural economy.

This would adversely affect farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and micro industries, they said.

Also Read Explainer: How India gains from new US trade agreement

The proposed agreement would not be limited to a few commodities but several, including agriculture, dairy, industry, digital trade, e-commerce, government procurement, intellectual property rights, and the services sector.

Demanding immediate intervention by the Centre, farmers urged it to abandon the proposed trade deal and safeguard the interests of farmers and the common people.

In February 2024, similar barricading was carried out when farmers had given a call to go to Delhi to press the Centre for a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price of their crops.