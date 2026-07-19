Ice cream has always been India’s favourite comfort dessert. Whether it is a family outing, a late-night craving or a summer treat, a scoop of ice cream has been part of every celebration.

But today, consumers are looking beyond flavours. They want to know where the ingredients come from, what goes into every scoop and whether it is made with cleaner, healthier ingredients.

On the occasion of International Ice Cream Day on July 19, Siasat.com spoke with Dr. Suhas B. Shetty, Founder and CEO of India’s first organic ice creams, Iceberg Organic Ice Creams, to understand how India’s ice cream industry is evolving and why organic ice cream could shape its future.

From Conventional to Organic

Dr. Shetty’s journey began with a conventional ice cream business in 2013. After years of research and product development, he transformed the brand into India’s first organic ice cream brand in 2019, believing that Indian consumers deserved the same ingredient transparency already seen in countries such as the US, UK, Australia and Singapore.

Dr. Suhas Shetty ( Founder and CEO of Iceberg Organic Icecream)

“We wanted to create something unique with complete transparency in ingredients. Every country had organic ice cream brands, but India did not,” he said.

Unlike conventional products, Iceberg Organic Ice Creams uses certified organic ingredients without preservatives or stabilisers.

Through a patented technology developed after years of trial and error, the company has managed to give its products a shelf life of up to six months while maintaining clean-label standards.

“The biggest difference is our ingredient story. We don’t use preservatives or stabilisers. We want customers to know exactly what they are eating,” Dr. Shetty said.

Why Consumers Are Choosing Cleaner Labels

According to Dr. Shetty, the biggest change came after the COVID-19 pandemic, when consumers became more conscious about food choices.

“Reading labels has become mandatory. People are more aware of ingredients and calorie consciousness today. This is not just a trend. It is something that will stay for a long time,” he said.

However, he believes one thing remains unchanged. “India is a taste-first country. Anyone can copy a concept, but if the taste is not accepted, customers will not come back.”

Hyderabad’s Love for Nutty Flavours

Consumer preferences also vary across regions. While chocolate continues to be the country’s most-loved flavour, Dr. Shetty says Hyderabad consumers prefer rich, nut-based flavours, whereas customers in Maharashtra often choose fruit flavours such as sitaphal, coconut and guava.

Among Iceberg’s signature flavours are vanilla made with visible vanilla beans, chocolate crafted using cocoa sourced from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and one of its most unique creations a jet-black charcoal ice cream.

The striking dessert gets its natural black colour from processed charcoal made using tender coconut shells and seaweed ash instead of artificial colours, making it one of the brand’s most talked-about offerings.

More Than Just an Ice Cream Parlour

Today, Iceberg Organic Ice Creams operates seven outlets across Hyderabad, along with stores in Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

Dr. Shetty believes customers today seek not only quality desserts but also memorable experiences. That is why the brand has invested in spacious, premium outlets that encourage people to spend time with family and friends while enjoying their ice cream.

The Future of Organic Ice Cream

Looking ahead, Dr. Shetty believes the future of India’s ice cream industry lies in ingredient integrity, responsible sourcing and consumer trust rather than simply launching trendy flavours.

“People eventually come back to vanilla and chocolate. Trends like matcha or Biscoff create excitement for a while, but great taste always stays,” he said.

He also expects more brands to enter the organic segment in the coming years as demand for clean-label products continues to grow. However, he believes success will depend on authenticity rather than marketing.

“Anyone can copy a concept, but building trust takes patience and consistency. A strong brand cannot be built in one or two years. It takes seven to eight years of hard work,” he said.

As India celebrates International Ice Cream Day, one thing is becoming clear. The future of ice cream is not just about exciting new flavours.

It is about combining indulgence with honest ingredients, transparency and innovation, giving consumers every reason to enjoy their favourite dessert with greater confidence.