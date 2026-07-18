Tension during eviction drive for bullet train project in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Shamshabad on Saturday morning, July 18, during an eviction drive that led to clashes between revenue officials and farmers.

The eviction drive was carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to secure 50 acres of land for the proposed bullet train project amid opposition from local residents. The Telangana government is reportedly taking over the land under Survey Nos. 28 and 68 in Bahadurguda village.

The Cyberabad Police deployed a heavy security presence to assist HYDRAA and Revenue Department officials in carrying out the eviction. The entire village remained under tight police security, while roads leading to Bahadurguda were blocked to regular traffic from the early hours of Saturday.

Objecting to the government’s move, farmers staged a protest in Bahadurguda.

“We want justice. We will not part with our land and demand that the government issue pattas,” the protesting farmers and their family members said.

Tension prevailed in Shamshabad on Saturday morning, July 18, during an eviction drive that led to clashes between revenue officials and farmers.



The eviction drive was carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to secure 50 acres of… pic.twitter.com/7u5DdcVy4B — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 18, 2026

Videos shared on social media showed several farmers being detained during the protest. Some women protesters were also seen resisting detention.

Shamshabad bullet train project

The Telangana government plans to develop Shamshabad as the common hub for all three high-speed rail corridors in South India.

The location will house the main rolling stock depot and maintenance workshop, for which the state has allocated 400 acres. A smaller depot and an operations control centre are also proposed near the Cyberabad station.

The three corridors are planned to run parallel to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) for a considerable distance and will be integrated with Hyderabad Metro stations wherever feasible.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai corridor has already been submitted to the Railway Board, while DPRs for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai corridors are currently under preparation.

The state government has proposed a land-swap arrangement with the Centre for the 400 acres allocated at Shamshabad, under which the Railways may either provide equivalent land elsewhere or compensate the state for land acquisition.

Officials also said the alignments have been modified to minimise environmental impact and reduce diversion of forest land.

Proposed stations

Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai: Shamshabad, Cyberabad and Ananthagiri.

Hyderabad-Bengaluru: Shamshabad, Bharat Future City, Amangal, Nallamala and Somasila.

Hyderabad-Chennai: Shamshabad, Bharat Future City, Dry Port, Nagarjunasagar (Haliya) and Vadapally.



