Smart ration cards to be issued to Telangana beneficiaries soon

Hyderabad: The ration card beneficiaries across the state are going to receive new smart ration cards by the Civil Supplies Department.

As per reports, the smart ration cards which are of the size of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, have already been dispatched to the districts, from where they have been sent to the mandals. In the next few days, based on the number of beneficiaries in any particular fair price dealer shops (ration shop), the cards will be bundled and sent to those shops.

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The smart ration cards will contain the state government’s logo on the top, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s picture on the left side, and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s picture on the right side.

The smart ration card which will be issued in the name of the female head of the family, will contain the beneficiary’s information, food security card number and a Quick Response (QR) code.

As of June 2025, there were a total 1,06,28,008 ration cards in the state. A total 3,42,50,000 beneficiaries have been covered under them.