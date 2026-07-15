Dholakpur vibes: First Chhota Bheem café opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Animation studio Green Gold Animation, the makers of the popular children’s show “Chhota Bheem,” on Wednesday, July 15, opened the country’s first Chhota Bheem-themed cafe in Jubilee Hills as part of a plan to build a chain of 25 such outlets in the first year.

The cafe, positioned as a “children’s wellness destination,” recreates Dholakpur, the fictional village from the animated series, offering a themed dining space along with toys, merchandise, birthday celebrations and activities built around characters such as Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju and Jaggu, the company said in a statement.

Menu built around child nutrition

The company said the cafe is aimed at addressing childhood nutrition concerns, citing National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 data showing only 15.3 per cent of children aged six to 23 months receive an adequate diet, up from 11 per cent in the previous survey.

The menu includes millet-based pizzas and burgers, healthier snacks, themed desserts and the show’s signature “power laddoos,” alongside options for adults, the statement said.

Beyond the outlet, the brand is also running a bento box subscription service offering balanced breakfast and lunch options for school-going children through offline delivery and its cafe outlets. A supervised cooking programme for children, called Junior Chef Quest, and a planned children’s membership programme with workshops and rewards are among other initiatives, the company said.