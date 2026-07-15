Dholakpur vibes: First Chhota Bheem café opens in Hyderabad

The menu includes the show's signature "power laddoos."

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First Chhota Bheem café in Hyderabad with colourful balloon decorations and themed entrance.

Hyderabad: Animation studio Green Gold Animation, the makers of the popular children’s show “Chhota Bheem,” on Wednesday, July 15, opened the country’s first Chhota Bheem-themed cafe in Jubilee Hills as part of a plan to build a chain of 25 such outlets in the first year.

The cafe, positioned as a “children’s wellness destination,” recreates Dholakpur, the fictional village from the animated series, offering a themed dining space along with toys, merchandise, birthday celebrations and activities built around characters such as Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Raju and Jaggu, the company said in a statement.

First Chhota Bheem café in Hyderabad with mascots and colourful decor.

Menu built around child nutrition

The company said the cafe is aimed at addressing childhood nutrition concerns, citing National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 data showing only 15.3 per cent of children aged six to 23 months receive an adequate diet, up from 11 per cent in the previous survey.

Subhan Bakery
Chhota Bheem mascot dressed as a chef with pizzas and snacks on a table in Hyderabad.

The menu includes millet-based pizzas and burgers, healthier snacks, themed desserts and the show’s signature “power laddoos,” alongside options for adults, the statement said.

Beyond the outlet, the brand is also running a bento box subscription service offering balanced breakfast and lunch options for school-going children through offline delivery and its cafe outlets. A supervised cooking programme for children, called Junior Chef Quest, and a planned children’s membership programme with workshops and rewards are among other initiatives, the company said.

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