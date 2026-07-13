Telangana HC orders CID probe into 74-acre lake land encroachment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the alleged encroachment of over 74 acre of government land notified as a lake in Ranga Reddy district, and directed the Revenue Department to act against officials whose negligence allowed the encroachment.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka passed the order on Monday, July 13, while disposing of a writ petition filed by Chandra Mohan Reddy Somi Reddy, who had sought action on his representation alleging illegal occupation of government land, fraudulent land transactions and inaction by officials.

The land in question, Survey no 126 in Injapur village measuring 74.16 acre, was recorded as “sarkari” land and notified as “Jilavarkhan Cheruvu,” a water body, according to revenue records and the Ranga Reddy District Collector’s own counter affidavit.

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CID to submit report in three months

The court directed the CID to inquire into the role of officials and private individuals in the encroachment and submit its findings within three months.

It also asked the Principal Secretary (Revenue) to initiate immediate action against those responsible for failing to prevent the encroachments, particularly mandal-level officers such as tahsildars and gram panchayat officers, who are the first-level functionaries responsible for preventing and recovering encroached land. The court asked for a comprehensive report to be filed within four weeks.

The court expressed dismay that revenue officials had ignored encroachments across the land, allowing multi-storey buildings to come up despite official records confirming its status as a water body.

It said the authorities had failed to explain the legal basis on which occupation was allowed or identify who had permitted it, and observed that the revenue authorities appeared to be “sailing with the miscreants” by ignoring their statutory duty to protect government land.

The bench noted with concern that the authorities had furnished no details on alienation, assignment, transfer or lawful authorisation for occupation of the land by institutions, residential colonies, roads, buildings and other structures.

Wilful blindness: Telangana HC

The High Court also criticised the Revenue Department for delaying its counter-affidavit despite repeated opportunities, filing it only after the court issued a conditional direction on the personal appearance of senior officials.

It observed that the explanations offered did not inspire confidence and reflected “stoic silence” and “wilful blindness” towards the large-scale encroachments.