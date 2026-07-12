61-year-old’s gym-first dedication inspires internet

A 61-year-old woman from Pune has gone viral on social media for her dedication to fitness as she refused to skip the gym despite being unwell.

The woman’s son, Harish Thakur, shared a reel on Instagram in which she is seen exercising with determination. It highlights the transformation of his mother, who lost 18 kg over the past year after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

The overlaying text on the reel read, “I forced my mother to join the gym and now she has this problem”. The reel shows how the woman went from weighing 78 kg to 61 kg with regular exercise.

While sharing the story in the video, Harish said that they were on their way to the clinic and his mother had brought her gym bag along.

He said that his 61-year-old mother started going to the gym with him only after a lot of persuasion when the doctor told her last year that she was in the pre-diabetic stage.

He added that after losing 18 kg in a year, she is no longer pre-diabetic, but now she seems to have developed a new obsession.

He further said that she has not been feeling well and has been experiencing blood pressure issues since the previous day.

Social media reaction

Reacting to the reel most people lauded the woman’s dedication to fitness and took inspiration from her. One user said, “Sending lots of love to aunty, she is too cute” A second user said, “Respect for aunty”. ” And we make excuses in our 30s” said the third.

The fourth user said, ” How do we make our parents understand”