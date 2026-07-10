Watch: Nagarjuna’s son breaks down, falls at father’s feet

Hyderabad: There are moments in cinema that go beyond the box office, and one such heartwarming scene has now won over the internet. Akhil Akkineni, who is basking in the success of his latest film Lenin, was seen getting emotional as he sought blessings from his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, during the film’s success celebrations.

With Lenin receiving a positive response from audiences worldwide, the makers organised a grand success celebration at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Akhil Akkineni, along with his father Nagarjuna, director Murali Kishor Abburu and producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, marked the occasion by cutting a celebratory cake.

However, it was an emotional father-son moment that stole the spotlight. A viral video from the celebrations shows Akhil, overwhelmed by the film’s reception, touching Nagarjuna’s feet before embracing him in a heartfelt hug. Nagarjuna, visibly moved by the gesture, hugged his son tightly and comforted him as the emotional moment unfolded.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the most touching moments from the film’s success celebrations. Many believe the emotional outburst reflected Akhil’s long wait for a major breakthrough after facing setbacks in his career, including the disappointing performance of Agent.

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, alongside Sivaji, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao and Sunil in pivotal roles. Backed by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, the action drama has opened to a strong response at the box office.