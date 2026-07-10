Mumbai: When it comes to supporting their actor husbands, Tollywood‘s star wives never miss a chance to stand by them. Whether it is attending pre-release events, celebrating milestones or watching first-day-first-show with fans, they often become their biggest cheerleaders. Joining the list is Akhil Akkineni’s wife, Zainab Ravdjee, who made a heartfelt appearance at a Hyderabad theatre on the release day of Lenin to support her husband’s much-awaited film.

Zainab watches Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin

Akhil Akkineni’s action drama Lenin hit theatres on Friday and has been receiving a positive response from audiences. Amid the film’s release-day celebrations, Zainab Ravdjee visited the popular Sree Ramulu Theatre in Moosapet, Hyderabad, to witness the audience’s reaction firsthand.

The star wife received a grand welcome from Akhil’s fans, who greeted her with cheers and applause as she arrived at the theatre. Zainab watched the film along with the audience and was all smiles as moviegoers praised Akhil’s performance and the film’s overall response.

Videos from her theatre visit are now going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Zainab is seen getting emotional after the screening, while another shows her giving a standing ovation as the credits rolled.

Lenin day 1 box office collection prediction

According to early trade estimates, the Akhil Akkineni starrer is expected to collect between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore on its opening day across India. While the final figures will be known after the day’s shows conclude, the positive word-of-mouth and encouraging audience response are expected to boost the film’s collections over the weekend.

Written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin also stars Sivaji, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao and Sunil in pivotal roles. The film features music by Thaman, cinematography by Leon Britto and editing by Navin Nooli. It is jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments.

Lenin also marks Akhil Akkineni’s return to the big screen after his 2023 release Agent, making the film a significant milestone in his career.